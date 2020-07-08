Were Hedge Funds Right About Piling Into Alteryx, Inc. (AYX)?

Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds' and successful investors' positions as of the end of the first quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund's trades on numerous financial news websites. However, in this article we will take a look at their collective moves over the last 4.5 years and analyze what the smart money thinks of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) based on that data and determine whether they were really smart about the stock.

Is Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) a good investment now? Investors who are in the know were getting less optimistic. The number of long hedge fund bets dropped by 1 lately. Our calculations also showed that AYX isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). AYX was in 43 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. There were 44 hedge funds in our database with AYX holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

If you'd ask most shareholders, hedge funds are perceived as unimportant, old investment vehicles of the past. While there are greater than 8000 funds trading at present, Our experts hone in on the crème de la crème of this group, about 850 funds. Most estimates calculate that this group of people administer bulk of the hedge fund industry's total asset base, and by watching their inimitable picks, Insider Monkey has brought to light various investment strategies that have historically defeated the broader indices. Insider Monkey's flagship short hedge fund strategy exceeded the S&P 500 short ETFs by around 20 percentage points per annum since its inception in March 2017. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 36% since February 2017 (through May 18th) even though the market was up 30% during the same period. We just shared a list of 8 short targets in our latest quarterly update .

[caption id="attachment_260193" align="aligncenter" width="396"] Keith Meister of Corvex Capital[/caption]

At Insider Monkey we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, this trader claims to score lucrative profits by utilizing a "weekend trading strategy", so we look into his strategy's picks. Federal Reserve has been creating trillions of dollars electronically to keep the interest rates near zero. We believe this will lead to inflation and boost gold prices. So, we are checking out this junior gold mining stock. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. We recently recommended several stocks partly inspired by legendary Bill Miller's investor letter. Our best call in 2020 was shorting the market when the S&P 500 was trading at 3150 in February after realizing the coronavirus pandemic’s significance before most investors. With all of this in mind we're going to review the fresh hedge fund action surrounding Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX).

How have hedgies been trading Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 43 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -2% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 31 hedge funds with a bullish position in AYX a year ago. With the smart money's capital changing hands, there exists a few noteworthy hedge fund managers who were upping their stakes meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).