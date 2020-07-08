Were Hedge Funds Right About Piling Into American Tower Corporation (AMT)?

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We at Insider Monkey have plowed through 821 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, a week after the market trough. We are almost done with the second quarter. Investors decided to bet on the economic recovery and a stock market rebound. S&P 500 Index returned almost 20% this quarter. In this article we look at how hedge funds traded American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) and determine whether the smart money was really smart about this stock.

Is American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) worth your attention right now? Investors who are in the know were taking an optimistic view. The number of bullish hedge fund positions rose by 11 lately. Our calculations also showed that AMT isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). AMT was in 57 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of March. There were 46 hedge funds in our database with AMT holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

To the average investor there are numerous metrics market participants use to size up publicly traded companies. A couple of the best metrics are hedge fund and insider trading sentiment. Our experts have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the top hedge fund managers can trounce the S&P 500 by a healthy amount (see the details here).

[caption id="attachment_278362" align="aligncenter" width="400"] Daniel Och, Founder of OZ Management[/caption]

At Insider Monkey we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. Keeping this in mind let's check out the latest hedge fund action encompassing American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT).

What does smart money think about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 57 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 24% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in AMT over the last 18 quarters. With hedge funds' positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a few key hedge fund managers who were boosting their stakes considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

Of the funds tracked by Insider Monkey, Akre Capital Management, managed by Charles Akre, holds the largest position in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT). Akre Capital Management has a $1.5333 billion position in the stock, comprising 14.9% of its 13F portfolio. The second most bullish fund manager is Cantillon Capital Management, managed by William von Mueffling, which holds a $452.8 million position; the fund has 5% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Some other peers that are bullish encompass Renaissance Technologies, Panayotis Takis Sparaggis's Alkeon Capital Management and Stuart J. Zimmer's Zimmer Partners. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Akre Capital Management allocated the biggest weight to American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT), around 14.9% of its 13F portfolio. Claar Advisors is also relatively very bullish on the stock, designating 8.83 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to AMT.