Were Hedge Funds Right About Piling Into Anaplan, Inc. (PLAN)?

How do you pick the next stock to invest in? One way would be to spend days of research browsing through thousands of publicly traded companies. However, an easier way is to look at the stocks that smart money investors are collectively bullish on. Hedge funds and other institutional investors usually invest large amounts of capital and have to conduct due diligence while choosing their next pick. They don't always get it right, but, on average, their stock picks historically generated strong returns after adjusting for known risk factors. With this in mind, let’s take a look at the recent hedge fund activity surrounding Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) and determine whether hedge funds had an edge regarding this stock.

Is Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) the right investment to pursue these days? The best stock pickers were getting less bullish. The number of long hedge fund bets retreated by 6 lately. Our calculations also showed that PLAN isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Hedge funds' reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn't keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research was able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 58 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 36% through May 18th. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

How are hedge funds trading Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 51 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -11% from the fourth quarter of 2019. On the other hand, there were a total of 22 hedge funds with a bullish position in PLAN a year ago. So, let's find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.