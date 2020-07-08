Were Hedge Funds Right About Piling Into Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX)?

We know that hedge funds generate strong, risk-adjusted returns over the long run, which is why imitating the picks that they are collectively bullish on can be a profitable strategy for retail investors. With billions of dollars in assets, professional investors have to conduct complex analyses, spend many resources and use tools that are not always available for the general crowd. This doesn't mean that they don't have occasional colossal losses; they do. However, it is still a good idea to keep an eye on hedge fund activity. With this in mind, let’s examine the smart money sentiment towards Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) and determine whether hedge funds skillfully traded this stock.

Is Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) going to take off soon? Investors who are in the know were taking a bullish view. The number of bullish hedge fund positions inched up by 5 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that BSX isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that a select group of hedge fund holdings outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by 58 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 36% through May 18th. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

What have hedge funds been doing with Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)?

At Q1's end, a total of 59 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 9% from the fourth quarter of 2019. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards BSX over the last 18 quarters. So, let's review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

According to Insider Monkey's hedge fund database, Viking Global, managed by Andreas Halvorsen, holds the most valuable position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Viking Global has a $1.0382 billion position in the stock, comprising 5.4% of its 13F portfolio. Sitting at the No. 2 spot is Citadel Investment Group, led by Ken Griffin, holding a $282.1 million position; the fund has 0.1% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Remaining hedge funds and institutional investors with similar optimism encompass Samuel Isaly's OrbiMed Advisors, Aaron Cowen's Suvretta Capital Management and Robert Pitts's Steadfast Capital Management. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Iron Triangle Partners allocated the biggest weight to Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX), around 7.57% of its 13F portfolio. Blue Whale Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 6.9 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to BSX.