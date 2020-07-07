Were Hedge Funds Right About Piling Into Cintas Corporation (CTAS)?

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey have plowed through 821 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, a week after the market trough. Now, we are almost done with the second quarter. Investors decided to bet on the economic recovery and a stock market rebound. S&P 500 Index returned almost 20% this quarter. In this article you are going to find out whether hedge funds thoughtCintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) was a good investment heading into the second quarter and how the stock traded in comparison to the top hedge fund picks.

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) was in 42 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. CTAS shareholders have witnessed a decrease in hedge fund interest lately. There were 45 hedge funds in our database with CTAS holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that CTAS isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

To most traders, hedge funds are viewed as underperforming, outdated financial vehicles of years past. While there are over 8000 funds trading today, Our researchers choose to focus on the leaders of this group, approximately 850 funds. Most estimates calculate that this group of people control bulk of the hedge fund industry's total asset base, and by watching their inimitable equity investments, Insider Monkey has spotted many investment strategies that have historically beaten the broader indices.

Now let's take a look at the new hedge fund action encompassing Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS).

What does smart money think about Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 42 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -7% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 27 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in CTAS a year ago. So, let's examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.