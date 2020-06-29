Were Hedge Funds Right About Piling Into Danaher Corporation (DHR)?

We at Insider Monkey have gone over 821 13F filings that hedge funds and prominent investors are required to file by the SEC The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, near the height of the coronavirus market crash. We are almost done with the second quarter. Investors decided to bet on the economic recovery and a stock market rebound. S&P 500 Index returned almost 20% this quarter. In this article we look at how hedge funds traded Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) and determine whether the smart money was really smart about this stock.

Is Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) ready to rally soon? Hedge funds were taking an optimistic view. The number of bullish hedge fund bets increased by 2 recently. Our calculations also showed that DHR isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). DHR was in 63 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. There were 61 hedge funds in our database with DHR holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Keeping this in mind let's take a look at the latest hedge fund action surrounding Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Hedge fund activity in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 63 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 3% from the fourth quarter of 2019. On the other hand, there were a total of 58 hedge funds with a bullish position in DHR a year ago. So, let's review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Among these funds, D1 Capital Partners held the most valuable stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR), which was worth $537.2 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Third Point which amassed $494.1 million worth of shares. Citadel Investment Group, Fisher Asset Management, and Akre Capital Management were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Eversept Partners allocated the biggest weight to Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR), around 8.21% of its 13F portfolio. Third Point is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 7.89 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to DHR.