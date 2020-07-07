Were Hedge Funds Right About Piling Into DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU)?

At the end of February we announced the arrival of the first US recession since 2009 and we predicted that the market will decline by at least 20% in (see why hell is coming). In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. In this article, we will take a closer look at hedge fund sentiment towards DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) at the end of the first quarter and determine whether the smart money was really smart about this stock.

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) shareholders have witnessed an increase in support from the world's most elite money managers lately. DOCU was in 47 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. There were 33 hedge funds in our database with DOCU positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that DOCU isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that a select group of hedge fund holdings outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by 58 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 36% through May 18th. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

How are hedge funds trading DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)?

At Q1's end, a total of 47 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 42% from the fourth quarter of 2019. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards DOCU over the last 18 quarters. With hedgies' sentiment swirling, there exists a select group of notable hedge fund managers who were increasing their stakes considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

According to Insider Monkey's hedge fund database, D. E. Shaw's D E Shaw has the largest position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU), worth close to $368 million, corresponding to 0.6% of its total 13F portfolio. On D E Shaw's heels is Whale Rock Capital Management, led by Alex Sacerdote, holding a $170.9 million position; the fund has 2.3% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Remaining professional money managers with similar optimism encompass David Goel and Paul Ferri's Matrix Capital Management, John Overdeck and David Siegel's Two Sigma Advisors and Josh Resnick's Jericho Capital Asset Management. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Cowbird Capital allocated the biggest weight to DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU), around 20.2% of its 13F portfolio. Cota Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 13.39 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to DOCU.