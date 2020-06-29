Were Hedge Funds Right About Piling Into Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)?

We at Insider Monkey have gone over 821 13F filings that hedge funds and prominent investors are required to file by the SEC The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, near the height of the coronavirus market crash. We are almost done with the second quarter. Investors decided to bet on the economic recovery and a stock market rebound. S&P 500 Index returned almost 20% this quarter. In this article we look at how hedge funds traded Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) and determine whether the smart money was really smart about this stock.

Is Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) the right investment to pursue these days? The smart money was betting on the stock at the end of Q1. The number of long hedge fund positions improved by 5. Our calculations also showed that EA isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey's monthly stock picks returned 101% since March 2017 and outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 58 percentage points. Our short strategy outperformed the S&P 500 short ETFs by 20 percentage points annually (see the details here). That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

At Insider Monkey we leave no stone unturned when looking for the next great investment idea. For example, we believe electric vehicles and energy storage are set to become giant markets, and we want to take advantage of the declining lithium prices amid the COVID-19 pandemic. So we are checking out investment opportunities like this one. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. For example we are checking out stocks recommended/scorned by legendary Bill Miller. Our best call in 2020 was shorting the market when S&P 500 was trading at 3150 after realizing the coronavirus pandemic’s significance before most investors. With all of this in mind we're going to check out the new hedge fund action surrounding Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

What have hedge funds been doing with Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 73 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 7% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 61 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in EA a year ago. So, let's find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Among these funds, AQR Capital Management held the most valuable stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA), which was worth $301.1 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was D E Shaw which amassed $204.1 million worth of shares. Renaissance Technologies, SoMa Equity Partners, and SRS Investment Management were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position SoMa Equity Partners allocated the biggest weight to Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA), around 9% of its 13F portfolio. KCL Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 4.96 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to EA.