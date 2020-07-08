Were Hedge Funds Right About Piling Into GCI Liberty, Inc. (GLIBA)?

Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds' and successful investors' positions as of the end of the first quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund's trades on numerous financial news websites. However, in this article we will take a look at their collective moves over the last 4.5 years and analyze what the smart money thinks of GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIBA) based on that data and determine whether they were really smart about the stock.

Is GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIBA) an excellent investment now? Money managers were becoming hopeful. The number of long hedge fund bets inched up by 2 recently. Our calculations also showed that GLIBA isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount.

Now we're going to take a look at the key hedge fund action encompassing GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIBA).

Hedge fund activity in GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

At Q1's end, a total of 49 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 4% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in GLIBA over the last 18 quarters. With hedge funds' capital changing hands, there exists a select group of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were boosting their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

The largest stake in GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIBA) was held by FPR Partners, which reported holding $442.8 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Eagle Capital Management with a $337.3 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Hudson Bay Capital Management, Tiger Eye Capital, and D E Shaw. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Tiger Eye Capital allocated the biggest weight to GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIBA), around 36.25% of its 13F portfolio. FPR Partners is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 18.2 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to GLIBA.