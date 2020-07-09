Were Hedge Funds Right About Piling Into Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (MRNS)?

We know that hedge funds generate strong, risk-adjusted returns over the long run, which is why imitating the picks that they are collectively bullish on can be a profitable strategy for retail investors. With billions of dollars in assets, professional investors have to conduct complex analyses, spend many resources and use tools that are not always available for the general crowd. This doesn't mean that they don't have occasional colossal losses; they do. However, it is still a good idea to keep an eye on hedge fund activity. With this in mind, let’s examine the smart money sentiment towards Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) and determine whether hedge funds skillfully traded this stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) shareholders have witnessed a decrease in activity from the world's largest hedge funds lately. Our calculations also showed that MRNS isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Hedge funds' reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn't keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research was able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 58 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 36% through May 18th. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Keeping this in mind we're going to review the recent hedge fund action surrounding Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS).

What have hedge funds been doing with Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS)?

At Q1's end, a total of 12 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -14% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards MRNS over the last 18 quarters. So, let's review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Of the funds tracked by Insider Monkey, Didric Cederholm's Lion Point has the number one position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS), worth close to $12.9 million, amounting to 3.4% of its total 13F portfolio. The second most bullish fund manager is Avoro Capital Advisors (venBio Select Advisor), managed by Behzad Aghazadeh, which holds a $12.6 million position; the fund has 0.4% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Remaining professional money managers that are bullish encompass Phill Gross and Robert Atchinson's Adage Capital Management, Anand Parekh's Alyeska Investment Group and Warren Lammert's Granite Point Capital. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Lion Point allocated the biggest weight to Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS), around 3.41% of its 13F portfolio. Granite Point Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 2.17 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to MRNS.