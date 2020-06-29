Were Hedge Funds Right About Piling Into Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)?

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We at Insider Monkey have plowed through 821 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, a week after the market trough. We are almost done with the second quarter. Investors decided to bet on the economic recovery and a stock market rebound. S&P 500 Index returned almost 20% this quarter. In this article we look at how hedge funds traded Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) and determine whether the smart money was really smart about this stock.

Is Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) a marvelous investment right now? The best stock pickers were taking an optimistic view in March. The number of bullish hedge fund bets rose by 5. Our calculations also showed that MU ranked 26th among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). MU was in 94 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. There were 89 hedge funds in our database with MU positions at the end of the previous quarter. Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

With all of this in mind we're going to take a look at the new hedge fund action encompassing Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

How have hedgies been trading Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 94 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 6% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in MU over the last 18 quarters. With hedgies' sentiment swirling, there exists a select group of key hedge fund managers who were upping their stakes meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

The largest stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) was held by Appaloosa Management LP, which reported holding $372.7 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Arrowstreet Capital with a $339.9 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Matrix Capital Management, Citadel Investment Group, and Viking Global. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Mohnish Pabrai allocated the biggest weight to Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU), around 93.95% of its 13F portfolio. Appaloosa Management LP is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 11.39 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to MU.