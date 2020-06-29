Were Hedge Funds Right About Piling Into Morgan Stanley (MS)?

We at Insider Monkey have gone over 821 13F filings that hedge funds and prominent investors are required to file by the SEC The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, near the height of the coronavirus market crash. We are almost done with the second quarter. Investors decided to bet on the economic recovery and a stock market rebound. S&P 500 Index returned almost 20% this quarter. In this article we look at how hedge funds traded Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) and determine whether the smart money was really smart about this stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) investors should be aware of an increase in hedge fund sentiment of late. MS was in 70 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of March. There were 60 hedge funds in our database with MS positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that MS isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Hedge fund activity in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 70 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 17% from the fourth quarter of 2019. By comparison, 54 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in MS a year ago. With hedgies' positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a few notable hedge fund managers who were increasing their stakes meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).