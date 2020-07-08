Were Hedge Funds Right About Piling Into Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC)?

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey have plowed through 821 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, a week after the market trough. Now, we are almost done with the second quarter. Investors decided to bet on the economic recovery and a stock market rebound. S&P 500 Index returned almost 20% this quarter. In this article you are going to find out whether hedge funds thoughtNorfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) was a good investment heading into the second quarter and how the stock traded in comparison to the top hedge fund picks.

Is Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) a buy right now? Money managers were becoming less hopeful. The number of long hedge fund positions shrunk by 1 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that NSC isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators.

[caption id="attachment_341263" align="aligncenter" width="392"] Eric Mandelblatt of Soroban Capital Partners[/caption]

Eric Mandelblatt Soroban Capital Partners More

With all of this in mind we're going to check out the fresh hedge fund action encompassing Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

How have hedgies been trading Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 51 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -2% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 47 hedge funds with a bullish position in NSC a year ago. So, let's see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.