Were Hedge Funds Right About Piling Into Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)?

At the end of February we announced the arrival of the first US recession since 2009 and we predicted that the market will decline by at least 20% in (see why hell is coming). In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. In this article, we will take a closer look at hedge fund sentiment towards Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) at the end of the first quarter and determine whether the smart money was really smart about this stock.

Is Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) a buy here? Prominent investors were betting on the stock. The number of bullish hedge fund bets increased by 5 recently. Our calculations also showed that PAYX isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). PAYX was in 41 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of March. There were 36 hedge funds in our database with PAYX holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that a select group of hedge fund holdings outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by 58 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 36% through May 18th. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Keeping this in mind we're going to view the latest hedge fund action encompassing Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

What have hedge funds been doing with Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 41 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 14% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 21 hedge funds with a bullish position in PAYX a year ago. So, let's see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

According to publicly available hedge fund and institutional investor holdings data compiled by Insider Monkey, Select Equity Group, managed by Robert Joseph Caruso, holds the number one position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Select Equity Group has a $323.6 million position in the stock, comprising 2.2% of its 13F portfolio. The second largest stake is held by Echo Street Capital Management, led by Greg Poole, holding a $56.6 million position; the fund has 1.2% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Other professional money managers that hold long positions consist of D. E. Shaw's D E Shaw, Israel Englander's Millennium Management and Cliff Asness's AQR Capital Management. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Select Equity Group allocated the biggest weight to Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX), around 2.23% of its 13F portfolio. Hourglass Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 2.1 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to PAYX.