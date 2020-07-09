Were Hedge Funds Right About Piling Into Primo Water Corporation (PRMW)?

At the end of February we announced the arrival of the first US recession since 2009 and we predicted that the market will decline by at least 20% in (see why hell is coming). In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. In this article, we will take a closer look at hedge fund sentiment towards Primo Water Corporation (NYSE:PRMW) at the end of the first quarter and determine whether the smart money was really smart about this stock.

Primo Water Corporation (NYSE:PRMW) has seen an increase in enthusiasm from smart money in recent months. PRMW was in 36 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of March. There were 13 hedge funds in our database with PRMW positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that PRMW isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

What does smart money think about Primo Water Corporation (NYSE:PRMW)?

At Q1's end, a total of 36 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 177% from the fourth quarter of 2019. On the other hand, there were a total of 13 hedge funds with a bullish position in PRMW a year ago. With hedge funds' sentiment swirling, there exists an "upper tier" of key hedge fund managers who were increasing their holdings substantially (or already accumulated large positions).