Were Hedge Funds Right About Piling Into Sea Limited (SE)?

We at Insider Monkey have gone over 821 13F filings that hedge funds and prominent investors are required to file by the SEC The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, near the height of the coronavirus market crash. We are almost done with the second quarter. Investors decided to bet on the economic recovery and a stock market rebound. S&P 500 Index returned almost 20% this quarter. In this article we look at how hedge funds traded Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) and determine whether the smart money was really smart about this stock.

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) shares haven't seen a lot of action during the first quarter. Overall, hedge fund sentiment was unchanged and stood at its all time high. The stock was in 76 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. At the end of this article we will also compare SE to other stocks including IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX), Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM), and Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) to get a better sense of its popularity. Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the 21st century investor’s toolkit there are dozens of metrics stock traders can use to appraise their holdings. Two of the less utilized metrics are hedge fund and insider trading interest. Our experts have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best investment managers can outpace their index-focused peers by a very impressive margin (see the details here).

Now we're going to view the new hedge fund action surrounding Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

What have hedge funds been doing with Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)?

At Q1's end, a total of 76 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 0% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in SE over the last 18 quarters. With hedgies' capital changing hands, there exists an "upper tier" of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were upping their holdings significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

The largest stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) was held by Tiger Global Management LLC, which reported holding $370.4 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Composite Capital with a $318 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Kora Management, Coatue Management, and Alkeon Capital Management. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Kora Management allocated the biggest weight to Sea Limited (NYSE:SE), around 60.95% of its 13F portfolio. Composite Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 60.17 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to SE.