Were Hedge Funds Right About Piling Into SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC)?

At the end of February we announced the arrival of the first US recession since 2009 and we predicted that the market will decline by at least 20% in (see why hell is coming). In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. In this article, we will take a closer look at hedge fund sentiment towards SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) at the end of the first quarter and determine whether the smart money was really smart about this stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) was in 57 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of March. SSNC shareholders have witnessed a decrease in hedge fund interest recently. There were 59 hedge funds in our database with SSNC holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that SSNC isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Hedge funds' reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn't keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices.

[caption id="attachment_364853" align="aligncenter" width="392"] William Von Mueffling of Cantillon Capital Management[/caption]

Keeping this in mind we're going to go over the new hedge fund action regarding SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Hedge fund activity in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 57 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -3% from the fourth quarter of 2019. By comparison, 37 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in SSNC a year ago. So, let's examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

More specifically, Select Equity Group was the largest shareholder of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC), with a stake worth $323.8 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Select Equity Group was Cantillon Capital Management, which amassed a stake valued at $181 million. Cat Rock Capital, Alkeon Capital Management, and Southpoint Capital Advisors were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Cat Rock Capital allocated the biggest weight to SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC), around 20.05% of its 13F portfolio. General Equity Partners is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 11.63 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to SSNC.