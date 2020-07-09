Were Hedge Funds Right About Piling Into Teladoc Health, Inc (TDOC)?

How do you pick the next stock to invest in? One way would be to spend days of research browsing through thousands of publicly traded companies. However, an easier way is to look at the stocks that smart money investors are collectively bullish on. Hedge funds and other institutional investors usually invest large amounts of capital and have to conduct due diligence while choosing their next pick. They don't always get it right, but, on average, their stock picks historically generated strong returns after adjusting for known risk factors. With this in mind, let’s take a look at the recent hedge fund activity surrounding Teladoc Health, Inc (NYSE:TDOC) and determine whether hedge funds had an edge regarding this stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc (NYSE:TDOC) investors should pay attention to an increase in activity from the world's largest hedge funds in recent months. Our calculations also showed that TDOC isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Now let's analyze the recent hedge fund action surrounding Teladoc Health, Inc (NYSE:TDOC).

What have hedge funds been doing with Teladoc Health, Inc (NYSE:TDOC)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 36 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 57% from the fourth quarter of 2019. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in TDOC over the last 18 quarters. So, let's examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.