Were Hedge Funds Right About Piling Into UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH)?

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We at Insider Monkey have plowed through 821 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, a week after the market trough. We are almost done with the second quarter. Investors decided to bet on the economic recovery and a stock market rebound. S&P 500 Index returned almost 20% this quarter. In this article we look at how hedge funds traded UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) and determine whether the smart money was really smart about this stock.

Is UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) a buy right now? The smart money was betting on the stock at the end of the first quarter. The number of long hedge fund bets went up by 13. Our calculations also showed that UNH ranked 19th among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks).

In the 21st century investor’s toolkit there are dozens of signals investors put to use to grade their holdings. A pair of the most underrated signals are hedge fund and insider trading activity. Our experts have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best hedge fund managers can outperform the S&P 500 by a superb margin (see the details here).

At Insider Monkey we leave no stone unturned when looking for the next great investment idea. For example, we believe electric vehicles and energy storage are set to become giant markets, and we want to take advantage of the declining lithium prices amid the COVID-19 pandemic. So we are checking out investment opportunities like this one. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. For example we are checking out stocks recommended/scorned by legendary Bill Miller. Our best call in 2020 was shorting the market when S&P 500 was trading at 3150 after realizing the coronavirus pandemic’s significance before most investors. Now let's view the new hedge fund action regarding UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH).

Hedge fund activity in UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH)

At Q1's end, a total of 104 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 14% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards UNH over the last 18 quarters. So, let's check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Among these funds, Lone Pine Capital held the most valuable stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH), which was worth $1150.6 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Eagle Capital Management which amassed $882.8 million worth of shares. Orbis Investment Management, Egerton Capital Limited, and GQG Partners were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Abrams Bison Investments allocated the biggest weight to UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH), around 24.39% of its 13F portfolio. Route One Investment Company is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 11.02 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to UNH.