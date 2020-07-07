Were Hedge Funds Right About Piling Into Verisign, Inc. (VRSN)?

Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds' and successful investors' positions as of the end of the first quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund's trades on numerous financial news websites. However, in this article we will take a look at their collective moves over the last 4.5 years and analyze what the smart money thinks of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) based on that data and determine whether they were really smart about the stock.

Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has experienced an increase in support from the world's most elite money managers in recent months. VRSN was in 41 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. There were 38 hedge funds in our database with VRSN holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that VRSN isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that a select group of hedge fund holdings outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by 58 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 36% through May 18th. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

[caption id="attachment_364853" align="aligncenter" width="398"] William Von Mueffling of Cantillon Capital Management[/caption]

Keeping this in mind we're going to go over the fresh hedge fund action encompassing Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

How have hedgies been trading Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)?

At Q1's end, a total of 41 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 8% from the fourth quarter of 2019. On the other hand, there were a total of 31 hedge funds with a bullish position in VRSN a year ago. So, let's review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Among these funds, Berkshire Hathaway held the most valuable stake in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN), which was worth $2308 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Renaissance Technologies which amassed $1459.7 million worth of shares. D E Shaw, Cantillon Capital Management, and AQR Capital Management were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Atalan Capital allocated the biggest weight to Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN), around 14.11% of its 13F portfolio. Highside Global Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, designating 7.76 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to VRSN.