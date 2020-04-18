Were Hedge Funds Right About Piling Into Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO)?

We hate to say this but, we told you so. On February 27th we published an article with the title Recession is Imminent: We Need A Travel Ban NOW and predicted a US recession when the S&P 500 Index was trading at the 3150 level. We also told you to short the market and buy long-term Treasury bonds. Our article also called for a total international travel ban. While we were warning you, President Trump minimized the threat and failed to act promptly. As a result of his inaction, we will now experience a deeper recession (see why hell is coming).

In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. The 800+ hedge funds and famous money managers tracked by Insider Monkey have already compiled and submitted their 13F filings for the fourth quarter, which unveil their equity positions as of December 31. We went through these filings, fixed typos and other more significant errors and identified the changes in hedge fund portfolios. Our extensive review of these public filings is finally over, so this article is set to reveal the smart money sentiment towards Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO).

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) was in 23 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of December. WGO investors should pay attention to an increase in activity from the world's largest hedge funds recently. There were 15 hedge funds in our database with WGO holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that WGO isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q4 rankings and see the video at the end of this article for Q3 rankings).

At the moment there are a lot of gauges investors employ to size up stocks. A couple of the less utilized gauges are hedge fund and insider trading activity. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the elite hedge fund managers can outclass the market by a solid margin (see the details here).

With all of this in mind we're going to take a look at the fresh hedge fund action surrounding Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO).

How are hedge funds trading Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)?

At the end of the fourth quarter, a total of 23 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 53% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 15 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in WGO a year ago. With hedge funds' sentiment swirling, there exists an "upper tier" of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were boosting their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).