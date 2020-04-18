Were Hedge Funds Right About Provident Financial Services, Inc. (PFS)?

We hate to say this but, we told you so. On February 27th we published an article with the title Recession is Imminent: We Need A Travel Ban NOW and predicted a US recession when the S&P 500 Index was trading at the 3150 level. We also told you to short the market and buy long-term Treasury bonds. Our article also called for a total international travel ban. While we were warning you, President Trump minimized the threat and failed to act promptly. As a result of his inaction, we will now experience a deeper recession (see why hell is coming).

In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We at Insider Monkey have plowed through 835 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of December 31st. In this article we look at what those investors think of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS).

Is Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) an exceptional investment right now? The smart money is betting on the stock. The number of bullish hedge fund positions moved up by 4 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that PFS isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q4 rankings and see the video at the end of this article for Q3 rankings). PFS was in 16 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of December. There were 12 hedge funds in our database with PFS positions at the end of the previous quarter.

In the financial world there are dozens of formulas stock market investors put to use to appraise stocks. Two of the most innovative formulas are hedge fund and insider trading interest. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the elite money managers can outperform their index-focused peers by a significant margin (see the details here).

[caption id="attachment_189632" align="aligncenter" width="400"] David Harding of Winton Capital Management[/caption]

David Harding More

We leave no stone unturned when looking for the next great investment idea. For example, Federal Reserve and other Central Banks are tripping over each other to print more money. As a result, we believe gold stocks will outperform fixed income ETFs in the long-term. So we are checking out investment opportunities like this one. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences (by the way watch this video if you want to hear one of the best healthcare hedge fund manager's coronavirus analysis). Our best call in 2020 was shorting the market when S&P 500 was trading at 3150 after realizing the coronavirus pandemic's significance before most investors. Now we're going to check out the new hedge fund action regarding Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS).

How are hedge funds trading Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)?

At Q4's end, a total of 16 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 33% from the third quarter of 2019. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in PFS over the last 18 quarters. With hedge funds' sentiment swirling, there exists an "upper tier" of notable hedge fund managers who were boosting their holdings substantially (or already accumulated large positions).