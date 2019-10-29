Were Hedge Funds Right About Pulling The Plug On 51job, Inc. (JOBS)?

Although the masses and most of the financial media blame hedge funds for their exorbitant fee structure and disappointing performance, these investors have proved to have great stock picking abilities over the years (that's why their assets under management continue to swell). We believe hedge fund sentiment should serve as a crucial tool of an individual investor’s stock selection process, as it may offer great insights of how the brightest minds of the finance industry feel about specific stocks. After all, these people have access to smartest analysts and expensive data/information sources that individual investors can't match. So should one consider investing in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)? The smart money sentiment can provide an answer to this question.

Is 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) a bargain? Hedge funds are in a pessimistic mood. The number of bullish hedge fund positions were trimmed by 3 recently. Our calculations also showed that JOBS isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below). JOBS was in 9 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2019. There were 12 hedge funds in our database with JOBS positions at the end of the previous quarter. Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds More

To the average investor there are tons of gauges investors put to use to size up stocks. Two of the most underrated gauges are hedge fund and insider trading signals. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the top money managers can outpace their index-focused peers by a superb margin (see the details here).

BRIDGEWATER ASSOCIATES More

Unlike former hedge manager, Dr. Steve Sjuggerud, who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn't rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. Let's take a look at the key hedge fund action surrounding 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS).

How have hedgies been trading 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)?

At Q2's end, a total of 9 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -25% from the first quarter of 2019. By comparison, 12 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in JOBS a year ago. So, let's find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

JOBS_oct2019 More

More specifically, Sensato Capital Management was the largest shareholder of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS), with a stake worth $7.5 million reported as of the end of March. Trailing Sensato Capital Management was Fisher Asset Management, which amassed a stake valued at $6.4 million. Sloane Robinson Investment Management, Bridgewater Associates, and Two Sigma Advisors were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.