Were Hedge Funds Right About Quitting Altria Group Inc (MO)?

We know that hedge funds generate strong, risk-adjusted returns over the long run, which is why imitating the picks that they are collectively bullish on can be a profitable strategy for retail investors. With billions of dollars in assets, professional investors have to conduct complex analyses, spend many resources and use tools that are not always available for the general crowd. This doesn't mean that they don't have occasional colossal losses; they do. However, it is still a good idea to keep an eye on hedge fund activity. With this in mind, let’s examine the smart money sentiment towards Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) and determine whether hedge funds skillfully traded this stock.

Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) was in 46 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of March. MO has seen a decrease in hedge fund interest lately. There were 54 hedge funds in our database with MO positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that MO isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey's monthly stock picks returned 101% since March 2017 and outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 58 percentage points. Our short strategy outperformed the S&P 500 short ETFs by 20 percentage points annually (see the details here). That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Keeping this in mind let's go over the fresh hedge fund action regarding Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

What does smart money think about Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 46 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -15% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards MO over the last 18 quarters. With hedge funds' capital changing hands, there exists a few key hedge fund managers who were adding to their stakes substantially (or already accumulated large positions).