Were Hedge Funds Right Selling American Public Education, Inc. (APEI)?

Is American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) the right investment to pursue these days? Prominent investors were in a pessimistic mood. The number of long hedge fund bets dropped by 1 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that APEI isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

What have hedge funds been doing with American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 13 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -7% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 15 hedge funds with a bullish position in APEI a year ago. With hedge funds' capital changing hands, there exists a select group of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were boosting their stakes meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

The largest stake in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) was held by Renaissance Technologies, which reported holding $28.8 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by AQR Capital Management with a $7.5 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included D E Shaw, Arrowstreet Capital, and Portolan Capital Management. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Cloverdale Capital Management allocated the biggest weight to American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI), around 2.3% of its 13F portfolio. Portolan Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 0.7 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to APEI.