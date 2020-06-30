Were Hedge Funds Right About Selling Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG)?

We know that hedge funds generate strong, risk-adjusted returns over the long run, which is why imitating the picks that they are collectively bullish on can be a profitable strategy for retail investors. With billions of dollars in assets, professional investors have to conduct complex analyses, spend many resources and use tools that are not always available for the general crowd. This doesn't mean that they don't have occasional colossal losses; they do. However, it is still a good idea to keep an eye on hedge fund activity. With this in mind, let’s examine the smart money sentiment towards Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) and determine whether hedge funds skillfully traded this stock.

Is Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) ready to rally soon? Hedge funds were taking a bearish view. The number of long hedge fund bets dropped by 3 lately. Our calculations also showed that APOG isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey's monthly stock picks returned 101% since March 2017 and outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 58 percentage points. Our short strategy outperformed the S&P 500 short ETFs by 20 percentage points annually (see the details here). That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

[caption id="attachment_844243" align="aligncenter" width="400"] Donald Sussman of Paloma Partners[/caption]

Donald Sussman Paloma Partners More

At Insider Monkey we leave no stone unturned when looking for the next great investment idea. For example, we believe electric vehicles and energy storage are set to become giant markets, and we want to take advantage of the declining lithium prices amid the COVID-19 pandemic. So we are checking out investment opportunities like this one. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. For example we are checking out stocks recommended/scorned by legendary Bill Miller. Our best call in 2020 was shorting the market when S&P 500 was trading at 3150 after realizing the coronavirus pandemic’s significance before most investors. Now we're going to take a gander at the new hedge fund action regarding Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG).

How are hedge funds trading Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 13 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -19% from the fourth quarter of 2019. On the other hand, there were a total of 11 hedge funds with a bullish position in APOG a year ago. With hedgies' capital changing hands, there exists a select group of notable hedge fund managers who were upping their holdings meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

Is APOG A Good Stock To Buy? More

More specifically, Engaged Capital was the largest shareholder of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG), with a stake worth $20.5 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Engaged Capital was Arrowstreet Capital, which amassed a stake valued at $8.3 million. Millennium Management, Headlands Capital, and Intrinsic Edge Capital were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Headlands Capital allocated the biggest weight to Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG), around 6.49% of its 13F portfolio. Engaged Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 2.69 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to APOG.