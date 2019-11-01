Were Hedge Funds Right About Selling BBX Capital Corporation (BBX)?

We are still in an overall bull market and many stocks that smart money investors were piling into surged through October 17th. Among them, Facebook and Microsoft ranked among the top 3 picks and these stocks gained 45% and 39% respectively. Hedge funds' top 3 stock picks returned 34.4% this year and beat the S&P 500 ETFs by 13 percentage points. Investing in index funds guarantees you average returns, not superior returns. We are looking to generate superior returns for our readers. That's why we believe it isn't a waste of time to check out hedge fund sentiment before you invest in a stock like BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE:BBX).

BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE:BBX) has experienced a decrease in support from the world's most elite money managers lately. Our calculations also showed that BBX isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below). Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that hedge funds' large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 25.7% through September 30, 2019. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Unlike former hedge manager, Dr. Steve Sjuggerud, who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn't rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. Let's take a gander at the key hedge fund action surrounding BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE:BBX).

Hedge fund activity in BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE:BBX)

At Q2's end, a total of 15 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -6% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 14 hedge funds with a bullish position in BBX a year ago. So, let's examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

More specifically, Angelo Gordon & Co was the largest shareholder of BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE:BBX), with a stake worth $9.6 million reported as of the end of March. Trailing Angelo Gordon & Co was Renaissance Technologies, which amassed a stake valued at $5.9 million. Fondren Management, Alta Fundamental Advisers, and GLG Partners were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.