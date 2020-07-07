Were Hedge Funds Right About Selling The Boeing Company (BA)?

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey have plowed through 821 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, a week after the market trough. Now, we are almost done with the second quarter. Investors decided to bet on the economic recovery and a stock market rebound. S&P 500 Index returned almost 20% this quarter. In this article you are going to find out whether hedge funds thought The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was a good investment heading into the second quarter and how the stock traded in comparison to the top hedge fund picks.

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was in 54 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. BA shareholders have witnessed a decrease in enthusiasm from smart money in recent months. There were 82 hedge funds in our database with BA holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that BA isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the eyes of most stock holders, hedge funds are viewed as underperforming, outdated investment vehicles of the past. While there are greater than 8000 funds trading today, Our experts look at the upper echelon of this club, about 850 funds. These investment experts handle bulk of the smart money's total asset base, and by monitoring their first-class stock picks, Insider Monkey has deciphered various investment strategies that have historically outpaced the market. Insider Monkey's flagship short hedge fund strategy beat the S&P 500 short ETFs by around 20 percentage points annually since its inception in March 2017. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 36% since February 2017 (through May 18th) even though the market was up 30% during the same period. We just shared a list of 8 short targets in our latest quarterly update .

[caption id="attachment_530612" align="aligncenter" width="392"] Frank Brosens of Taconic Capital[/caption]

Frank Brosens Taconic Capital More

At Insider Monkey we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, this trader claims to score lucrative profits by utilizing a "weekend trading strategy", so we look into his strategy's picks. Federal Reserve has been creating trillions of dollars electronically to keep the interest rates near zero. We believe this will lead to inflation and boost gold prices. So, we are checking out this junior gold mining stock. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. We recently recommended several stocks partly inspired by legendary Bill Miller's investor letter. Our best call in 2020 was shorting the market when the S&P 500 was trading at 3150 in February after realizing the coronavirus pandemic’s significance before most investors. With all of this in mind let's take a gander at the latest hedge fund action regarding The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Hedge fund activity in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 54 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -34% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards BA over the last 18 quarters. With hedge funds' sentiment swirling, there exists a few noteworthy hedge fund managers who were upping their holdings significantly (or already accumulated large positions).