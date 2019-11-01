Were Hedge Funds Right About Selling Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)?

Before we spend days researching a stock idea we like to take a look at how hedge funds and billionaire investors recently traded that stock. Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) lagged the larger S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 10 percentage points since the end of the third quarter of 2018. This means hedge funds that are allocating a higher percentage of their portfolio to small-cap stocks were probably underperforming the market. However, this also means that as small-cap stocks start to mean revert, these hedge funds will start delivering better returns than the S&P 500 Index funds. In this article, we will take a look at what hedge funds think about Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP).

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) investors should be aware of a decrease in support from the world's most elite money managers in recent months. CRBP was in 8 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2019. There were 9 hedge funds in our database with CRBP holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that CRBP isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below). Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount.

Let's take a look at the key hedge fund action regarding Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP).

Hedge fund activity in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP)

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 8 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -11% from the previous quarter. By comparison, 6 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in CRBP a year ago. With hedgies' capital changing hands, there exists a select group of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were upping their holdings considerably (or already accumulated large positions).