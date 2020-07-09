Were Hedge Funds Right About Selling Cutera, Inc. (CUTR)?

At the end of February we announced the arrival of the first US recession since 2009 and we predicted that the market will decline by at least 20% in (see why hell is coming). In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. In this article, we will take a closer look at hedge fund sentiment towards Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) at the end of the first quarter and determine whether the smart money was really smart about this stock.

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) investors should pay attention to a decrease in activity from the world's largest hedge funds in recent months. Our calculations also showed that CUTR isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount.

With all of this in mind we're going to take a glance at the recent hedge fund action surrounding Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR).

What have hedge funds been doing with Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)?

At Q1's end, a total of 12 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -14% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards CUTR over the last 18 quarters. So, let's review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

The largest stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) was held by GAMCO Investors, which reported holding $14.8 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Renaissance Technologies with a $8.7 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Voce Capital, Two Sigma Advisors, and Archon Capital Management. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Voce Capital allocated the biggest weight to Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR), around 3.89% of its 13F portfolio. Factorial Partners is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 0.66 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to CUTR.