Were Hedge Funds Right About Selling Dillard’s, Inc. (DDS)?

In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. Hedge Funds and other institutional investors have just completed filing their 13Fs with the Securities and Exchange Commission, revealing their equity portfolios as of the end of June. At Insider Monkey, we follow nearly 835 active hedge funds and notable investors and by analyzing their 13F filings, we can determine the stocks that they are collectively bullish on. One of their picks is Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS), so let’s take a closer look at the sentiment that surrounds it in the current quarter.

Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) shareholders have witnessed a decrease in activity from the world's largest hedge funds in recent months. Our calculations also showed that DDS isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q4 rankings and see the video at the end of this article for Q3 rankings).

So, why do we pay attention to hedge fund sentiment before making any investment decisions? Our research has shown that hedge funds' small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years.

Keeping this in mind let's analyze the recent hedge fund action surrounding Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS).

How are hedge funds trading Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)?

Heading into the first quarter of 2020, a total of 20 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -9% from the third quarter of 2019. On the other hand, there were a total of 14 hedge funds with a bullish position in DDS a year ago. With hedge funds' positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a select group of key hedge fund managers who were upping their holdings substantially (or already accumulated large positions).