Were Hedge Funds Right About Selling Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)?

How do you pick the next stock to invest in? One way would be to spend days of research browsing through thousands of publicly traded companies. However, an easier way is to look at the stocks that smart money investors are collectively bullish on. Hedge funds and other institutional investors usually invest large amounts of capital and have to conduct due diligence while choosing their next pick. They don't always get it right, but, on average, their stock picks historically generated strong returns after adjusting for known risk factors. With this in mind, let’s take a look at the recent hedge fund activity surrounding Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) and determine whether hedge funds had an edge regarding this stock.

Is Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) a superb investment today? Hedge funds were taking a pessimistic view. The number of long hedge fund bets retreated by 2 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that MNST isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

At Insider Monkey we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. With all of this in mind let's analyze the key hedge fund action regarding Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST).

What have hedge funds been doing with Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 43 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -4% from the previous quarter. By comparison, 33 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in MNST a year ago. With hedge funds' capital changing hands, there exists a few notable hedge fund managers who were adding to their holdings substantially (or already accumulated large positions).