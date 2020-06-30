Were Hedge Funds Right About Selling Nelnet, Inc. (NNI)?

Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds' and successful investors' positions as of the end of the first quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund's trades on numerous financial news websites. However, in this article we will take a look at their collective moves over the last 4.5 years and analyze what the smart money thinks of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) based on that data and determine whether they were really smart about the stock.

Is Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) a bargain? Investors who are in the know were getting less bullish. The number of long hedge fund positions went down by 1 recently. Our calculations also showed that NNI isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). NNI was in 13 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. There were 14 hedge funds in our database with NNI positions at the end of the previous quarter. Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

According to most shareholders, hedge funds are perceived as slow, outdated investment vehicles of years past. While there are greater than 8000 funds trading at the moment, Our researchers look at the bigwigs of this group, about 850 funds. These investment experts shepherd the majority of all hedge funds' total capital, and by tailing their highest performing picks, Insider Monkey has uncovered several investment strategies that have historically outperformed the S&P 500 index. Insider Monkey's flagship short hedge fund strategy outpaced the S&P 500 short ETFs by around 20 percentage points a year since its inception in March 2017. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 36% since February 2017 (through May 18th) even though the market was up 30% during the same period. We just shared a list of 8 short targets in our latest quarterly update .

[caption id="attachment_738761" align="aligncenter" width="400"] Fred DiSanto of Ancora Advisors[/caption]

Fred DiSanto Ancora Advisors More

At Insider Monkey we leave no stone unturned when looking for the next great investment idea. For example, we believe electric vehicles and energy storage are set to become giant markets, and we want to take advantage of the declining lithium prices amid the COVID-19 pandemic. So we are checking out investment opportunities like this one. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. For example we are checking out stocks recommended/scorned by legendary Bill Miller. Our best call in 2020 was shorting the market when S&P 500 was trading at 3150 after realizing the coronavirus pandemic’s significance before most investors. Now let's take a gander at the key hedge fund action surrounding Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI).

How have hedgies been trading Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 13 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -7% from the fourth quarter of 2019. By comparison, 15 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in NNI a year ago. So, let's review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.