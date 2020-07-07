Were Hedge Funds Right About Selling TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (AMTD)?

At the end of February we announced the arrival of the first US recession since 2009 and we predicted that the market will decline by at least 20% in (see why hell is coming). In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. In this article, we will take a closer look at hedge fund sentiment towards TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) at the end of the first quarter and determine whether the smart money was really smart about this stock.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) was in 46 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. AMTD investors should be aware of a decrease in hedge fund interest of late. There were 50 hedge funds in our database with AMTD holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that AMTD isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that a select group of hedge fund holdings outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by 58 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 36% through May 18th. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

We recently recommended several stocks partly inspired by legendary Bill Miller's investor letter. Our best call in 2020 was shorting the market when the S&P 500 was trading at 3150 in February after realizing the coronavirus pandemic's significance before most investors. Keeping this in mind let's view the fresh hedge fund action surrounding TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD).

How are hedge funds trading TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 46 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -8% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in AMTD over the last 18 quarters. With hedge funds' positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a few noteworthy hedge fund managers who were upping their holdings considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

The largest stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) was held by Pentwater Capital Management, which reported holding $206.5 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Renaissance Technologies with a $199.9 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Magnetar Capital, Water Island Capital, and Alpine Associates. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Jet Capital Investors allocated the biggest weight to TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD), around 7.71% of its 13F portfolio. Water Island Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 6.57 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to AMTD.