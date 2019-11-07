Were Hedge Funds Right About Selling Titan International Inc (TWI)?

Legendary investors such as Jeffrey Talpins and Seth Klarman earn enormous amounts of money for themselves and their investors by doing in-depth research on small-cap stocks that big brokerage houses don't publish. Small cap stocks -especially when they are screened well- can generate substantial outperformance versus a boring index fund. That's why we analyze the activity of those elite funds in these small-cap stocks. In the following paragraphs, we analyze Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) from the perspective of those elite funds.

Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) investors should be aware of a decrease in hedge fund sentiment in recent months. TWI was in 10 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of June. There were 13 hedge funds in our database with TWI positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that TWI isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below). Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

We use hedge fund buy/sell signals to determine whether to conduct in-depth analysis of these stock ideas which take days. We're going to take a gander at the recent hedge fund action regarding Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI).

Hedge fund activity in Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI)

At Q2's end, a total of 10 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -23% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards TWI over the last 16 quarters. With hedge funds' positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a select group of notable hedge fund managers who were upping their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).