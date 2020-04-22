Were Hedge Funds Right About ServiceNow Inc (NOW)?

We hate to say this but, we told you so. On February 27th we published an article with the title Recession is Imminent: We Need A Travel Ban NOW and predicted a US recession when the S&P 500 Index was trading at the 3150 level. We also told you to short the market and buy long-term Treasury bonds. Our article also called for a total international travel ban. While we were warning you, President Trump minimized the threat and failed to act promptly. As a result of his inaction, we will now experience a deeper recession (see why hell is coming). In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. With the first-quarter round of 13F filings behind us it is time to take a look at the stocks in which some of the best money managers in the world preferred to invest or sell heading into the first quarter. One of these stocks was ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) was in 75 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of December. NOW has experienced a decrease in hedge fund interest of late. There were 92 hedge funds in our database with NOW holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that NOW isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q4 rankings and see the video at the end of this article for Q3 rankings).

In the 21st century investor’s toolkit there are plenty of formulas investors have at their disposal to analyze stocks. Some of the most innovative formulas are hedge fund and insider trading activity. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the top investment managers can beat the S&P 500 by a superb margin (see the details here).

How have hedgies been trading ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)?

Heading into the first quarter of 2020, a total of 75 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -18% from the third quarter of 2019. On the other hand, there were a total of 61 hedge funds with a bullish position in NOW a year ago. With the smart money's sentiment swirling, there exists a few key hedge fund managers who were increasing their holdings meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

Among these funds, Viking Global held the most valuable stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW), which was worth $777.4 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Coatue Management which amassed $772.6 million worth of shares. Lone Pine Capital, Melvin Capital Management, and D1 Capital Partners were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Praesidium Investment Management Company allocated the biggest weight to ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW), around 11.72% of its 13F portfolio. North Peak Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 11.41 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to NOW.