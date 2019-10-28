Were Hedge Funds Right About Snapping Up Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH)?

The first quarter was a breeze as Powell pivoted, and China seemed eager to reach a deal with Trump. Both the S&P 500 and Russell 2000 delivered very strong gains as a result, with the Russell 2000, which is composed of smaller companies, outperforming the large-cap stocks slightly during the first quarter. Unfortunately sentiment shifted in May and August as this time China pivoted and Trump put more pressure on China by increasing tariffs. Hedge funds' top 20 stock picks performed spectacularly in this volatile environment. These stocks delivered a total gain of 24.4% through September 30th, vs. a gain of 20.4% for the S&P 500 ETF. In this article we will look at how this market volatility affected the sentiment of hedge funds towards Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH), and what that likely means for the prospects of the company and its stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) shareholders have witnessed an increase in hedge fund sentiment recently. PBH was in 15 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2019. There were 13 hedge funds in our database with PBH positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that PBH isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below). Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that hedge funds' large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 25.7% through September 30, 2019. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Unlike former hedge manager, Dr. Steve Sjuggerud, who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn't rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. Let's analyze the recent hedge fund action encompassing Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH).

What does smart money think about Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)?

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 15 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 15% from the previous quarter. By comparison, 12 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in PBH a year ago. So, let's find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.