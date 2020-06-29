Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)?

We are almost done with the second quarter. Investors decided to bet on the economic recovery and a stock market rebound. S&P 500 Index returned almost 20% this quarter. In this article we look at how hedge funds traded Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) heading into this quarter and whether they were right about the stock. We check hedge fund and billionaire investor sentiment before delving into hours of research. Hedge funds spend millions of dollars on Ivy League graduates, unconventional data sources, expert networks, and get tips from investment bankers and industry insiders. Sure they sometimes fail miserably, but their consensus stock picks historically outperformed the market after adjusting for known risk factors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) shareholders have witnessed a decrease in support from the world's most elite money managers in recent months. BABA was in 167 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of March. There were 170 hedge funds in our database with BABA holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that BABA is among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

According to most shareholders, hedge funds are perceived as slow, outdated investment vehicles of yesteryear. While there are more than 8000 funds with their doors open at the moment, Our researchers choose to focus on the crème de la crème of this group, about 850 funds. These hedge fund managers manage the majority of the hedge fund industry's total asset base.

Keeping this in mind we're going to check out the recent hedge fund action regarding Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

What have hedge funds been doing with Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 167 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -2% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 117 hedge funds with a bullish position in BABA a year ago. So, let's review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.