Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On Atlantic Power Corp (AT)?

Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds' and successful investors' positions as of the end of the first quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund's trades on numerous financial news websites. However, in this article we will take a look at their collective moves over the last 4.5 years and analyze what the smart money thinks of Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) based on that data and determine whether they were really smart about the stock.

Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) shareholders have witnessed a decrease in activity from the world's largest hedge funds of late. Our calculations also showed that AT isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey's monthly stock picks returned 101% since March 2017 and outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 58 percentage points. Our short strategy outperformed the S&P 500 short ETFs by 20 percentage points annually (see the details here). That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

[caption id="attachment_364880" align="aligncenter" width="392"] Nathaniel August of Mangrove Partners[/caption]

Nathaniel August - Mangrove Partners More

At Insider Monkey we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. There is a lot of volatility in the markets and this presents amazing investment opportunities from time to time. For example, this trader claims to deliver juiced up returns with one trade a week, so we are checking out his highest conviction idea. A second trader claims to score lucrative profits by utilizing a "weekend trading strategy", so we look into his strategy's picks. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. We recently recommended several stocks partly inspired by legendary Bill Miller's investor letter. Our best call in 2020 was shorting the market when the S&P 500 was trading at 3150 in February after realizing the coronavirus pandemic’s significance before most investors. Keeping this in mind let's take a peek at the recent hedge fund action encompassing Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT).

Hedge fund activity in Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT)

At Q1's end, a total of 10 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -17% from the fourth quarter of 2019. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in AT over the last 18 quarters. With hedgies' positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a few noteworthy hedge fund managers who were upping their stakes considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

Among these funds, Mangrove Partners held the most valuable stake in Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT), which was worth $16 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Arrowstreet Capital which amassed $1.5 million worth of shares. D E Shaw, GLG Partners, and Two Sigma Advisors were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Mangrove Partners allocated the biggest weight to Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT), around 2.21% of its 13F portfolio. Zebra Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 0.46 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to AT.