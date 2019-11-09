Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH)?

The Insider Monkey team has completed processing the quarterly 13F filings for the June quarter submitted by the hedge funds and other money managers included in our extensive database. Most hedge fund investors experienced strong gains on the back of a strong market performance, which certainly propelled them to adjust their equity holdings so as to maintain the desired risk profile. As a result, the relevancy of these public filings and their content is indisputable, as they may reveal numerous high-potential stocks. The following article will discuss the smart money sentiment towards Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH).

Is Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) an exceptional investment right now? The smart money is in a pessimistic mood. The number of long hedge fund bets were trimmed by 2 lately. Our calculations also showed that AUPH isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below). AUPH was in 11 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of June. There were 13 hedge funds in our database with AUPH positions at the end of the previous quarter. Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds More

To the average investor there are several methods stock market investors use to evaluate publicly traded companies. Two of the most under-the-radar methods are hedge fund and insider trading signals. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the elite money managers can outpace the S&P 500 by a significant amount (see the details here).

Sander Gerber of Hudson Bay Capital More

In addition to following the biggest hedge funds for investment ideas, we also share stock pitches from conferences, investor letters and other sources like this one where the fund manager is talking about two under the radar 1000% return potential stocks: first one in internet infrastructure and the second in the heart of advertising market. We use hedge fund buy/sell signals to determine whether to conduct in-depth analysis of these stock ideas which take days. We're going to check out the key hedge fund action encompassing Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH).

How are hedge funds trading Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH)?

At Q2's end, a total of 11 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -15% from the previous quarter. By comparison, 8 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in AUPH a year ago. With hedgies' sentiment swirling, there exists a select group of key hedge fund managers who were increasing their holdings substantially (or already accumulated large positions).