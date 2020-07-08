Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA)?

At the end of February we announced the arrival of the first US recession since 2009 and we predicted that the market will decline by at least 20% in (see why hell is coming). In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. In this article, we will take a closer look at hedge fund sentiment towards Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) at the end of the first quarter and determine whether the smart money was really smart about this stock.

Is Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) an excellent stock to buy now? The best stock pickers were reducing their bets on the stock. The number of long hedge fund bets fell by 11 lately. Our calculations also showed that AXTA isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). AXTA was in 49 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. There were 60 hedge funds in our database with AXTA holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that a select group of hedge fund holdings outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by 58 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 36% through May 18th. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

With all of this in mind let's take a look at the fresh hedge fund action regarding Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA).

What have hedge funds been doing with Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 49 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -18% from the fourth quarter of 2019. By comparison, 43 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in AXTA a year ago. So, let's examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

More specifically, Berkshire Hathaway was the largest shareholder of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA), with a stake worth $415.7 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Berkshire Hathaway was Rivulet Capital, which amassed a stake valued at $120.3 million. Diamond Hill Capital, JANA Partners, and Renaissance Technologies were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Clearfield Capital allocated the biggest weight to Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA), around 8.19% of its 13F portfolio. JANA Partners is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 7.72 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to AXTA.