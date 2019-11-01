Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On CAI International Inc (CAI)?

You probably know from experience that there is not as much information on small-cap companies as there is on large companies. Of course, this makes it really hard and difficult for individual investors to make proper and accurate analysis of certain small-cap companies. However, well-known and successful hedge fund managers like Jeff Ubben, George Soros and Seth Klarman hold the necessary resources and abilities to conduct an extensive stock analysis on small-cap stocks, which enable them to make millions of dollars by identifying potential winners within the small-cap galaxy of stocks. This represents the main reason why Insider Monkey takes notice of the hedge fund activity in these overlooked stocks.

CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI) has seen a decrease in activity from the world's largest hedge funds lately. CAI was in 14 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2019. There were 16 hedge funds in our database with CAI positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that CAI isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below). Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Hedge funds' reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn't keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices.

What does smart money think about CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI)?

What does smart money think about CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI)?

At Q2's end, a total of 14 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -13% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in CAI over the last 16 quarters. With hedge funds' capital changing hands, there exists a few key hedge fund managers who were adding to their stakes considerably (or already accumulated large positions).