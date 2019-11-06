Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)?

Legendary investors such as Jeffrey Talpins and Seth Klarman earn enormous amounts of money for themselves and their investors by doing in-depth research on small-cap stocks that big brokerage houses don't publish. Small cap stocks -especially when they are screened well- can generate substantial outperformance versus a boring index fund. That's why we analyze the activity of those elite funds in these small-cap stocks. In the following paragraphs, we analyze Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) from the perspective of those elite funds.

Is Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) a great investment right now? Investors who are in the know are selling. The number of bullish hedge fund positions were cut by 4 lately. Our calculations also showed that COLL isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below). Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

To most stock holders, hedge funds are viewed as worthless, old investment vehicles of yesteryear. While there are greater than 8000 funds trading today, Our experts look at the moguls of this group, approximately 750 funds. Most estimates calculate that this group of people have their hands on most of the smart money's total capital, and by tracking their first-class equity investments, Insider Monkey has found various investment strategies that have historically beaten Mr. Market.

Unlike other investors who track every movement of the 25 largest hedge funds, our long-short investment strategy relies on hedge fund buy/sell signals given by the 100 best performing hedge funds. We're going to take a gander at the key hedge fund action surrounding Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL).

How are hedge funds trading Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL)?

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 16 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -20% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 17 hedge funds with a bullish position in COLL a year ago. So, let's check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

The largest stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) was held by Frazier Healthcare Partners, which reported holding $24.8 million worth of stock at the end of March. It was followed by Rock Springs Capital Management with a $20.7 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Sectoral Asset Management, Renaissance Technologies, and Eversept Partners.