Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (CNOB)?

Is ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) a good stock to buy right now? We at Insider Monkey like to examine what billionaires and hedge funds think of a company before spending days of research on it. Given their 2 and 20 payment structure, hedge funds have more incentives and resources than the average investor. The funds have access to expert networks and get tips from industry insiders. They also have numerous Ivy League graduates and MBAs. Like everyone else, hedge funds perform miserably at times, but their consensus picks have historically outperformed the market after risk adjustments.

ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) investors should pay attention to a decrease in support from the world's most elite money managers in recent months. CNOB was in 9 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2019. There were 10 hedge funds in our database with CNOB holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that CNOB isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below). Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Hedge funds' reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn't keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds' large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 25.7% through September 30, 2019. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Now we're going to take a gander at the fresh hedge fund action surrounding ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB).

What does smart money think about ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB)?

At Q2's end, a total of 9 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -10% from the first quarter of 2019. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in CNOB over the last 16 quarters. So, let's see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.