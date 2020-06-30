Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On First Bancorp (FBNC)?

We know that hedge funds generate strong, risk-adjusted returns over the long run, which is why imitating the picks that they are collectively bullish on can be a profitable strategy for retail investors. With billions of dollars in assets, professional investors have to conduct complex analyses, spend many resources and use tools that are not always available for the general crowd. This doesn't mean that they don't have occasional colossal losses; they do. However, it is still a good idea to keep an eye on hedge fund activity. With this in mind, let’s examine the smart money sentiment towards First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) and determine whether hedge funds skillfully traded this stock.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) has seen a decrease in hedge fund sentiment lately. Our calculations also showed that FBNC isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

historically, those who follow the best picks of the elite hedge fund managers can outpace their index-focused peers by a healthy amount

Now let's review the latest hedge fund action surrounding First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC).

What does smart money think about First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 13 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -7% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards FBNC over the last 18 quarters. With hedge funds' capital changing hands, there exists a select group of key hedge fund managers who were increasing their stakes meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

Is FBNC A Good Stock To Buy? More

According to Insider Monkey's hedge fund database, Renaissance Technologies, holds the number one position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC). Renaissance Technologies has a $9.5 million position in the stock, comprising less than 0.1%% of its 13F portfolio. The second most bullish fund manager is Anton Schutz of Mendon Capital Advisors, with a $8.2 million position; the fund has 4% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Remaining peers that hold long positions comprise Mark Lee's Forest Hill Capital, Israel Englander's Millennium Management and Paul Magidson, Jonathan Cohen. And Ostrom Enders's Castine Capital Management. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Mendon Capital Advisors allocated the biggest weight to First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC), around 4.01% of its 13F portfolio. Forest Hill Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 3.57 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to FBNC.