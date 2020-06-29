Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS)?

We at Insider Monkey have gone over 821 13F filings that hedge funds and prominent investors are required to file by the SEC The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, near the height of the coronavirus market crash. We are almost done with the second quarter. Investors decided to bet on the economic recovery and a stock market rebound. S&P 500 Index returned almost 20% this quarter. In this article we look at how hedge funds traded The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) and determine whether the smart money was really smart about this stock.

Is The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) the right investment to pursue these days? Hedge funds are turning less bullish. The number of bullish hedge fund positions were cut by 1 recently. Our calculations also showed that GS isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey's monthly stock picks returned 101% since March 2017 and outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 58 percentage points. Our short strategy outperformed the S&P 500 short ETFs by 20 percentage points annually (see the details here). That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

At Insider Monkey we leave no stone unturned when looking for the next great investment idea. For example, we believe electric vehicles and energy storage are set to become giant markets, and we want to take advantage of the declining lithium prices amid the COVID-19 pandemic. So we are checking out investment opportunities like this one. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. For example we are checking out stocks recommended/scorned by legendary Bill Miller. Our best call in 2020 was shorting the market when S&P 500 was trading at 3150 after realizing the coronavirus pandemic’s significance before most investors. With all of this in mind we're going to analyze the latest hedge fund action surrounding The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

How are hedge funds trading The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 74 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -1% from the fourth quarter of 2019. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in GS over the last 18 quarters. So, let's find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

The largest stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) was held by Eagle Capital Management, which reported holding $1051.2 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Greenhaven Associates with a $449.5 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Berkshire Hathaway, Citadel Investment Group, and Pzena Investment Management. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Tegean Capital Management allocated the biggest weight to The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS), around 23.82% of its 13F portfolio. Greenhaven Associates is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 16.73 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to GS.