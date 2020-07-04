Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On L.B. Foster Company (FSTR)

Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds' and successful investors' positions as of the end of the first quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund's trades on numerous financial news websites. However, in this article we will take a look at their collective moves over the last 4.5 years and analyze what the smart money thinks of L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR) based on that data and determine whether they were really smart about the stock.

L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR) investors should pay attention to a decrease in activity from the world's largest hedge funds recently. Our calculations also showed that FSTR isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

If you'd ask most investors, hedge funds are seen as slow, outdated financial vehicles of yesteryear. While there are over 8000 funds in operation at the moment, We look at the upper echelon of this club, about 850 funds. These hedge fund managers have their hands on bulk of all hedge funds' total capital, and by shadowing their best investments, Insider Monkey has brought to light various investment strategies that have historically defeated the S&P 500 index. Insider Monkey's flagship short hedge fund strategy surpassed the S&P 500 short ETFs by around 20 percentage points per annum since its inception in March 2017. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 36% since February 2017 (through May 18th) even though the market was up 30% during the same period. We just shared a list of 8 short targets in our latest quarterly update .

At Insider Monkey we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. There is a lot of volatility in the markets and this presents amazing investment opportunities from time to time. For example, this trader claims to deliver juiced up returns with one trade a week, so we are checking out his highest conviction idea. A second trader claims to score lucrative profits by utilizing a "weekend trading strategy", so we look into his strategy's picks. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. We recently recommended several stocks partly inspired by legendary Bill Miller's investor letter. Our best call in 2020 was shorting the market when the S&P 500 was trading at 3150 in February after realizing the coronavirus pandemic’s significance before most investors. Keeping this in mind we're going to take a glance at the recent hedge fund action surrounding L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR).

Hedge fund activity in L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR)

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 11 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -8% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in FSTR over the last 18 quarters. With hedgies' sentiment swirling, there exists a few notable hedge fund managers who were upping their holdings meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).