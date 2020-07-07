Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA)?

At the end of February we announced the arrival of the first US recession since 2009 and we predicted that the market will decline by at least 20% in (see why hell is coming). In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. In this article, we will take a closer look at hedge fund sentiment towards The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) at the end of the first quarter and determine whether the smart money was really smart about this stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) was in 48 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of March. LSXMA investors should be aware of a decrease in support from the world's most elite money managers of late. There were 50 hedge funds in our database with LSXMA positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that LSXMA isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey's monthly stock picks returned 101% since March 2017 and outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 58 percentage points. Our short strategy outperformed the S&P 500 short ETFs by 20 percentage points annually (see the details here). That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Keeping this in mind we're going to review the new hedge fund action regarding The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA).

What have hedge funds been doing with The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 48 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -4% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in LSXMA over the last 18 quarters. With hedgies' sentiment swirling, there exists an "upper tier" of notable hedge fund managers who were adding to their holdings substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

The largest stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) was held by Berkshire Hathaway, which reported holding $470.9 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by D E Shaw with a $125.1 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included FPR Partners, Citadel Investment Group, and Foxhaven Asset Management. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Swift Run Capital Management allocated the biggest weight to The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA), around 4.12% of its 13F portfolio. Act II Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 3.68 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to LSXMA.