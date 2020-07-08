Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On Medtronic plc (MDT)?

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey have plowed through 821 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, a week after the market trough. Now, we are almost done with the second quarter. Investors decided to bet on the economic recovery and a stock market rebound. S&P 500 Index returned almost 20% this quarter. In this article you are going to find out whether hedge funds thoughtMedtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) was a good investment heading into the second quarter and how the stock traded in comparison to the top hedge fund picks.

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) investors should pay attention to a decrease in hedge fund sentiment in recent months. Our calculations also showed that MDT isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that a select group of hedge fund holdings outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by 58 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 36% through May 18th. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

With all of this in mind we're going to take a gander at the new hedge fund action surrounding Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

How are hedge funds trading Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)?

At Q1's end, a total of 59 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -11% from the fourth quarter of 2019. By comparison, 50 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in MDT a year ago. With the smart money's capital changing hands, there exists a select group of key hedge fund managers who were increasing their holdings meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

More specifically, Diamond Hill Capital was the largest shareholder of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), with a stake worth $328.7 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Diamond Hill Capital was Holocene Advisors, which amassed a stake valued at $207.4 million. AQR Capital Management, D E Shaw, and Adage Capital Management were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Tamarack Capital Management allocated the biggest weight to Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), around 7.68% of its 13F portfolio. Integral Health Asset Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 4.57 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to MDT.