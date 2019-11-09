Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On ORBCOMM Inc (ORBC)?

Before we spend countless hours researching a company, we like to analyze what insiders, hedge funds and billionaire investors think of the stock first. This is a necessary first step in our investment process because our research has shown that the elite investors' consensus returns have been exceptional. In the following paragraphs, we find out what the billionaire investors and hedge funds think of ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC).

Is ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) a buy, sell, or hold? Prominent investors are selling. The number of bullish hedge fund positions shrunk by 3 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that ORBC isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below). ORBC was in 13 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2019. There were 16 hedge funds in our database with ORBC holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that hedge funds' large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 25.7% through September 30, 2019. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

In addition to following the biggest hedge funds for investment ideas, we also share stock pitches from conferences, investor letters and other sources like this one where the fund manager is talking about two under the radar 1000% return potential stocks: first one in internet infrastructure and the second in the heart of advertising market. We use hedge fund buy/sell signals to determine whether to conduct in-depth analysis of these stock ideas which take days. Let's check out the latest hedge fund action surrounding ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC).

How are hedge funds trading ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC)?

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 13 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -19% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards ORBC over the last 16 quarters. So, let's find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.